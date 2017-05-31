Huck Finn Fishing Derby Set For Saturday

The Rock Springs Parks And Recreation Department is set to host the Huck Finn kids fishing derby from 9 a.m. to noon, June 3, 2017 at Rock Springs Pond located at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Complex.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with fishing to begin at 9 a.m.

The derby is open to kids ages 3 to 12, with two age divisions. All participants should be accompanied by an adult.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: longest fish, smallest fish, biggest fish by pound, and total weight of all fish caught. A casting contest will also take place during the derby.