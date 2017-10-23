Hundreds of children attended the Early Learning Center’s Halloween Carnival Friday night.
Event organizer Rachelle Morris said approximately 800 kids attended the event at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Those in attendance played games, went through a haunted house, got their faces painted, and participated in more carnival fun.
After expenses, the event raised about $2000 for the Early Learning Center. The money will be used to enhance the carnival for next year.
Be the first to comment on "Hundreds Of Children Attend Early Learning Center’s Halloween Carnival"