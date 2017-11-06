Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Raised By Cowboys Against Cancer

Cowboys Against Cancer raised hundreds of thousands of dollars this weekend to benefit local cancer patients.

According to Cowboys Against Cancer founder Margaret Parry, the banquet and benefit held Saturday night raised at least $390,000 with donations continuing to come in from generous donors. After taking a break from the banquet and benefit in 2015, Parry says Cowboys Against Cancer plans to host the event again next year.

Funds raised will provide grants to residents of Sweetwater County who have been diagnosed with cancer. Cowboys Against Cancer has provided grants to 271 Sweetwater County residents since the end of 2016 and continues to help residents in need.

Cowboys Against Cancer is an all-volunteer organization, with no paid staff.

More than 1,000 people attending the benefit on Saturday including approximately 332 volunteers and 780 in guests. Among those in attendance included U.S. Senator John Barrasso, U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, and Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon.

Volunteer groups include but are not limited to:

WWCC Circle K International

WWCC Ants Club

GRHS Wrestling Cheerleaders

GRHS National Honor Society

GRHS Student Council

RSHS National Honor Society

RSHS Student Council

RSHS Cheerleaders

RSHS Drama Club

RSHS Speech and Debate

RSHS Energy Academy

RSHS Health Academy

RSHS Fire, Law, and Leadership Academy

RSHS AP World History Students

RS Congressional Award Students

Community Connections