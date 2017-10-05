Hunter Warned For Shooting Near School

Sheriff Mike Lowell today cautioned hunters and other shooters about discharging firearms in the vicinity of the Granger Elementary School in Granger (or in fact at any location where people, buildings, or vehicles are close by.)

On Monday, county deputies and Wyoming Game & Fish Department wardens were dispatched to Granger regarding hunters shooting in the area. Of particular concern was the nearby presence of the school and number of dwellings. The shooter was located and issued a written warning by the wardens.

“Careless shooting like this constitutes Reckless Endangering, which can land you in jail for a year, even if no one is hurt,” Lowell said. “In addition, it’s illegal to shoot any wildlife other than predators from a vehicle. It’s also illegal shoot at any wildlife from, upon, along, or across any public road or highway. It’s a public safety issue, and an extremely important one.”

“It’s about caution, basic firearms safety, and common sense,” Lowell pointed out. “We don’t want anyone being harmed or worse.”