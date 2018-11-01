Hunters Reminded Of CWD Transportation And Disposal Regulations

Deer season in the Black Hills is fast approaching and wildlife managers with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department are reminding hunters that there are very specific laws and regulations that apply when processing and transporting harvested game animals. Hunters are reminded that whole deer carcasses harvested from any area in the state shall not be transported out of Wyoming. These laws and regulations are in place to limit the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

CWD can be transmitted from CWD positive carcasses. To minimize the possibility of transmission, hunters are reminded that animal carcasses should remain at the site of the kill or be disposed of in an approved landfill in Wyoming. Nonresident hunters are reminded that whole deer, elk and moose carcasses harvested from any area cannot be transported out of Wyoming. Hunters out of state should review Wyoming regulations on disposal and transportation before leaving the state, as well as any regulations their home state may have when returning with their harvest.

Game and Fish requires that deer hunters transport only the following items from any hunt area in Wyoming to other states, provinces or countries:

cut and wrapped meat

boned meat

animal quarters or other pieces with no portion of the spinal column or head attached

cleaned hides without the heads

cleaned (no meat or other tissue attached) skull plates with antlers attached

antlers with no meat or brain tissue attached

teeth

See page five the 2018 Wyoming Antelope, Deer and Elk Hunting Regulations brochure for complete regulations regarding transportation and disposal. Remember that you still must provide evidence of sex, species, or antler development as required in the regulations.