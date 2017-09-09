Hunters Safety, It’s Never Too Late

With many hunting areas opening shortly, there is still plenty of time for that first time hunter to obtain their Hunter Education Certificate.

These classes are a great, low cost way for both the first time and veteran hunter to become involved in all matters related to hunting, wildlife, and the environment. Responsible, ethical behavior by hunters and personal involvement in the community will be essential to the future of wildlife and the survival of hunting.

Students learn everything from proper animal identification, current game and fish laws, safety afield, plant identification and how to properly care for game.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department offers many great hunter education courses throughout the year. there is still time to get registered for one of these classes so that you can enter the field this hunting season.

To view a full list of class dates, times and locations visit the Game and Fish Website Here.