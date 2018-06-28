Hunting Applications for Grizzly Bear, Fall Turkey, Sandhill Crane and Beaver Open July 2

CHEYENNE – Beginning July 2 at 8 a.m. the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will accept applications for limited quota grizzly bear, fall turkey, sandhill crane and beaver as well as applications to the Glendo and Springer special pheasant hunts and preference points.

The application periods are:

Application Begins at 8 a.m. MDT Ends 12 midnight MDT Grizzly bear July 2 July 16 Fall turkey July 2 July 31 Sandhill crane July 2 July 31 Beaver July 2 Sept. 4 Glendo and Springer special pheasant hunts July 2 Sept. 17 Preference points July 2 Oct. 31

Preference points can be purchased for resident and nonresident moose and bighorn sheep and nonresident elk, deer and antelope. One preference point per species may be purchased each year you are unsuccessful in drawing your first choice for that particular species. When you apply for a preference point with your hunting application it is not available to be used that year; if you are unsuccessful it is applied to your point total the following year.

July 2 at 12 midnight MDT is also the deadline to purchase raffle tickets for the Wyoming Super Tag or Super Tag Trifecta drawing. The raffle gives hunters a chance at an opportunity to purchase one or more of Wyoming’s most popular big game and trophy game licenses. Learn more on the Super Tag website.

To apply for limited quota drawings or preference points, visit the Game and Fish Apply or Buy page or visit any Game and Fish regional office or the Cheyenne Headquarters.