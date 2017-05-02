Hunting License Application Deadline Approaching for Elk, Deer, and Antelope

The application deadline is fast approaching for some hunting licenses in Wyoming.

Residents must apply for their elk, antelope, and deer licenses by the May 31st deadline. In addition, non-resident applications for antelope and deer are also due by May 31st. Online applications must be completed and submitted by midnight mountain time on the deadline date.

To view application dates and deadlines for residents and non-residents, click here.

You can apply for licenses on the Wyoming Game and Fish website.