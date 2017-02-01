Idaho Man Dies In Crash Near Rawlins

A fatal crash west of Rawlins, Wyoming has resulted in the death of 43-year-old Burley, Idaho resident Troy Walker. The crash occurred on January 30th at 7:00 p.m. near mile post 197 on Interstate 80 approximately 15 miles west of Rawlins.

Walker was driving a 2017 Volvo commercial truck traveling east on I-80 when it crashed into the trailer of a stopped 2005 Peterbilt commercial truck that had been involved in a prior crash at the same location. After the crash with the stopped Peterbilt, Walker and the Volvo left the highway to the south and crashed into a 2009 International commercial truck that had driven into the ditch.

Road conditions at the crash scene were ice covered.

Walker was wearing his seat belt and sustained fatal injuries on scene.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Traveling at a speed too fast for the highway conditions and following too close are being investigated as the contributing factors in this crash that marked the fifth highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were five fatalities during this same time period in 2016.