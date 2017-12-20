Police Seek To Identify Juvenile Shoplifting Suspects

According to Chief Dwane Pacheco, Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to a shoplifting call at Walmart on December 20, 2017 at 5:24 pm. Five juvenile males are suspected in shoplifting various electronic items and clothing valued in excess of $400. While reviewing video it was determined the suspects entered Walmart at 4:32 pm and were inside approximately 20 minutes. All five juveniles participated in the theft of the items.

At 5:47 pm Officers responded to the Encore Shoe Dept. located inside of White Mountain Mall. The same five juvenile suspects entered the store and two pairs of shoes were stolen. All five suspects were involved in the theft of the shoes and blocked the view of employees while the shoes were stolen.

It is possible the juveniles are from a community outside of Rock Springs as none of the officers assigned to the schools in the community recognized any of the juveniles. With the photographs provided the RSPD is confident our citizens in Rock Springs, and surrounding communities, will be able to quickly identify the suspects involved in these two cases. Please help the RSPD ensure that Santa has the most up to date naughty and nice list this holiday season. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575.