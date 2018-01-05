Illegal Dumping on US 191 Being Investigated

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and the Wyoming Highway Patrol are looking into a case of illegal dumping at milepost 529.5 near Miller Mountain on US 191 South. Crews from WYDOT noticed a stack of tires and other miscellaneous garbage left at the turnout at milepost 529.5. Highway Patrol responded and is currently investigating the illegal littering.

“It may seem like it’s not a big deal, but when someone dumps something out there, it can become covered in snow and frozen. Then it is a hazard to our snow removal equipment and even the traveling public,” District Maintenance Engineer Tory Thomas said.

Littering charges can carry a fine of up to $750 and 6 months in jail, as well as up to 40 hours of community service. In addition, if the property was illegally obtained, charges could escalate to Wrongful disposal of property – which carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol at 307-352-3100.