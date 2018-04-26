In the Studio: WWCC Art Students’ Spring Reception

Western Wyoming Community College’s Art program will open its end of spring semester 2018 art students’ show on May 4 with an opening reception and ceramics sale from 4:30 – 7 p.m. in the Art Gallery, adjacent to the main entrance lobby.

Students from all levels of Ceramics, Painting II, Drawing II, Design 3D ,Design Color, Photography I and Digital Imaging will present examples of their successful accomplishments. The show will be displayed until August 20, 2018.

According to Professor of Art, Florence McEwin, “This semester’s approach to drawing is about incorporating color knowledge with line within an enlarged format. In Design: Color the students explored the substructure of the art making process, analyzing color applications in great variety and Painting II celebrates color within different techniques that utilize historical approaches.”

Design: 3D, the analysis of three- dimensional space taught by ceramic artist, Bart Fetz explores line, shape, mass, texture and space with a variety of found, appropriated and traditional 3D materials. Fetz also instructs the Ceramic course work which introduces and develops all aspects of the clay making vocabulary both wheel thrown and hand built.

“Ceramics explores surface and form involving the technical and the expressive simultaneously,” Fetz explained.

Digital Imaging is a photography course enhanced by the manipulation processes of the computer, while Photography I introduces black and white chemistry production and manipulation. Both of these courses apply the design elements of line, shape, space, texture and value to the image concepts. The Photography courses are instructed by Hank Ketelsen. In addition, students from an advanced monoprint workshop, taught by University of Wyoming Professor of Printmaking, Mark Ritchie will exhibit their work.

In this intense three day Special Projects Workshop, students experienced trace monotypes, chine collé, ghost prints, counter prints and stencils while working both in a subtractive and additive manner with inks to create a cohesive body of work. All course work of Western’s foundation Art Program introduce technique and concept development throughout the semester.

The reception highlights and acknowledges the art making discipline at Western Wyoming Community College. Student works will be acknowledged and honored during the reception by Administrative Purchase Awards from the offices of the President, Student Learning, and Administrative Services.

Student ceramics will be available for purchase in the lobby during the reception. A portion the proceeds will be contributed to the ceramic department for supplies. Refreshments will be served and the event is free. The community is encouraged and welcomed to attend. For more information regarding this event, please contact Florence McEwin, Professor of Art at Western, at FMcEwin@westernwyoming.edu.