Increased Water Levels on Hoback Cause Concern

Crews are nearing completion of work on US 191 to prevent further deterioration of the banks of the Hoback River at a location north of Bondurant around milepost 148.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation noticed the roadway was very close to being compromised by the high volume of water flowing through the Hoback River, caused by recent weather and this year’s high snowpack levels.

Gravel was brought in to build up the bank and protect the roadway from damage. Work should be complete by the end of this week.

WYDOT crews continue to monitor state highways that could be affected by this year’s temperatures and snowpack levels. Crews are being mobilized and ready to respond to any potential disaster that may occur.

WYDOT is advising travelers to use extreme caution when traveling through this area and to be prepared for reduced speeds and slight delays. WYDOT will not hesitate to close the road section if conditions deteriorate and become unsafe for the traveling public.

WYDOT is recommending residents and commuters take note of the situation and allow ample time to reach destinations, as well as obey all advisories and closures.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down when driving in adverse conditions, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.

For more information on closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.