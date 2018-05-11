Industrial Minerals Association Honors Genesis Alkali

Washington, DC, May 8, 2018 –The IMA-NA awarded Genesis Alkali, a business of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL), the IMA-NA Safety Achievement Award at its Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., this week.

The Industrial Minerals Association – North America (IMA-NA) today announced the companies and mining operations that will receive its safety recognition awards. IMA-NA Chairman Randall Johnson and IMA-NA President Mark Ellis presented the awards at the IMA-NA’s Annual Meeting here. The safety recognition awards program is run in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA). Ten companies and three individual mining operations were honored.

“The safety performance of these IMA members is truly inspiring,” enthused IMA-NA’s Mark Ellis. “In the Large Mine Category, Honoree Genesis Alkali worked 1,712,568 employee hours with 9 injuries for an injury rate of 1.05 per 200,000 employee work-hours. Nonmetal mines in 2017 was 1.76.”

“We are very proud of our employees and their dedication to working safely,” said Ed Flynn, EVP and President of Genesis Alkali. “Safety is one of our core values, and we work diligently to ensure that each and every employee comes to work and returns home to their families safely each day.”

IMA-NA was formed in April 2002 and represents mineral producer members and associate members providing goods and services to the industrial minerals industry. Membership is comprised of companies that are leaders in the ball clay, barite, bentonite, borates, calcium carbonate, diatomite, feldspar, industrial sand, kaolin, soda ash (trona), talc, and other industrial minerals industries. IMA-NA is the principal trade association representing the industrial minerals industry in North America. To learn more, visit http://www.ima-na.org.

Genesis Energy, L.P. is a diversified midstream energy master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas. Genesis’ operations include onshore and offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, onshore facilities and transportation, and marine transportation. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Wyoming and the Gulf of Mexico.