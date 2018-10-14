Information Requested On Rock Springs Deer Poaching Incident

Rock Spring, WY – Wyoming Game and Fish Department Rock Springs Game Warden Andy Roosa is seeking information on a mule deer that was illegally killed on the night of October 12th or the early morning hours of October 13th on McCabe Street in Rock Springs. The buck mule deer was shot with archery equipment and no meat was taken from the carcass.

Anyone with information on this or any other wildlife violation may call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips may be reported online at wgfd.wyo.gov, directly to game warden Andy Roosa at 307-350-4204, or by calling the Green River Game and Fish Office at-1-307-875-3223.

Poaching information may also be texted; text keyword WGFD a message toTIP411 (847-411).