Information Sought On Poached Mule Deer South of Cody

CODY– The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information on a mule deer buck that was illegally shot and left to waste in Deer Hunt Area 113 south of Cody.

South Cody Game Warden Grant Gerharter said that he discovered the abandoned deer about 50 yards off of the South Fork Road, just west of the Carter Mountain Access Road.

“Someone shot the deer, cut the head off and left the meat to waste,” Gerharter said. “We believe the deer was shot October 13, most likely in the evening. The deer season on private land in that area does not open until Nov. 1.”

Anyone with possible information regarding this incident, or who was in the area and may have noted suspicious vehicles or activities, is encouraged to call South Cody Game Warden Grant Gerharter at 307-587-3886, the Cody Game and Fish office at 307-527-7125 or the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Callers may remain anonymous and any information leading to the arrest and conviction may result in a reward of up to $5,000.