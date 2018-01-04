Latest

Information Sought On Rug Theft

January 4, 2018

Photo from Sweetwater Citizens Crimestoppers Facebook

Information is currently sought on the theft of a custom rug from Bomber’s Sports Bar.

According to Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers, the subjects photographed were allegedly involved in the theft at about 4:30 p.m. on December 19th at Bomber’s Sports Bar, located at 1549 Elk Street in Rock Springs. One of the subjects allegedly pulled the rug into the lobby with his foot before taking it.

The rug is gray with a duck holding a beer and a pool cue. Bomber Sports Lounge is printed on the custom rug.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Johnson at 307-371-1491.

Photo from Sweetwater Citizens Crimestoppers Facebook

