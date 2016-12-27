Latest

Information Sought On Stolen Truck

December 27, 2016

Provided by Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers

Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle which was reported stolen.

The vehicle is described as a blue 2006 Ford pickup with the license plate number 1-66637. It was reportedly taken from the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport on Tuesday, October 4th at about 5 p.m. The incident occurred after a United Airlines Flight from Denver landed.

The truck had a unique after-market chrome grill and a blue camper shell. At the time it was taken, the truck’s windshield has a sticker with the number 3289.

It is believed to be a taken by a business traveler visiting the Rock Springs Area. The gas tank was filled up at a Rock Springs gas station shortly after the truck was taken.

If you have any information on this missing truck, please contact Det. Corporal Salazar at the RSPD 352-1588 or the Sweetwater Citizens Crime Stoppers on the web at sweetwatertips.com. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.

