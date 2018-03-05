Injured Snowmobiler Rescued

A snowmobiler was rescued yesterday after becoming injured while on an outing.

Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office indicating that they received a SPOT device activation reporting an injured snowmobiler in the Horse Creek area. Access to the injured rider was more manageable from the Sublette County side, and Tip Top Search and Rescue was paged out at about 3 p.m. The rider reportedly had a lower back injury.

Coordinates and texting communication was provided through a Garmin InReach satellite communicator which provided the exact location and condition of the injured rider. The injured man was in the North Fork portion of the Horse Creek area.

Seven members of Tip Top Search and Rescue’s winter rescue team met at the trailhead with members of the injured rider’s party. Together they rode to the location of the injured man. Other members of the party had kept him warm with extra clothing. They also worked on packing the trail to help with the rescue while waiting on help to arrive.

The injured rider was assessed, packaged and evacuated via a rescue sled pulled behind a Tip Top Search and Rescue snowmobile.

Sublette County EMS was staged at the Horse Creek parking lot and received the injured rider at 6:30 p.m.

He was transported for evaluation to the Pinedale Medical Clinic. The rider was flown out via life flight for further medical treatment from the Pinedale Medical Clinic.

“Despite the wind and darkness this was a successful mission due to great teamwork of the reporting party, TTSAR volunteers, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, and Sublette County EMS,” said a press release from Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.