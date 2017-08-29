Inmate Community Service Program To Be Shuttered After 10 Years

(Rock Springs, Wyo. – August 18, 2017) After serving Sweetwater County for 10 years, the Sheriff’s Office Inmate Community Service Program (ICSP) is being shuttered due to budget constraints.

The Inmate Community Service Program was created in 2007. It allowed non-violent, pre-screened, misdemeanor-level volunteer inmates of the County Detention Center, working under the direction supervision of Sheriff’s Office detention deputies, to perform cleanup and light maintenance projects for not-for-profit, governmental, and community service organizations.

The program’s maiden effort was a carpet removal project at the Sweetwater County School District #1 Head Start operation in the old Washington Elementary School on Ahsay Avenue in Rock Springs. The building’s 15-year-old carpeting was being replaced through a grant, but the work performed by the inmates in tearing up the old carpet saved Head Start nearly $12,000.

Over the years – in addition to many highway, roadside, and recreational area trash cleanups in different parts of the county – ICSP was involved in a wide range of projects, including:

Cleanup of an illegal dumping area along Highway 430 about three miles south of Rock Springs. ICSP and County Road & Bridge pooled their resources to haul away nearly 47 tons of garbage. ICSP provided the muscle, while Road & Bridge employed end dumps and dump trucks. “It was a huge job,” a detention deputy who worked on the cleanup said. “Every kind of imaginable trash and refuse was out there; household garbage, furniture, appliances, animal carcasses, vehicle components… you name it.”

Cleanup of an illegal dump site just south of Lionkol Road near Rock Springs. ICSP workers teamed up with county workers and federal officials from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to remove almost 89 tons of refuse.

Sidewalk snow removal for seniors and shut-ins at some 45 addresses in Rock Springs and Green River.

Filling over 1,500 sandbags for potential use in areas effected by flooding. The Sheriff’s Office and County Emergency Management stockpiled the sandbags at the County Road & Bridge yard to have them readily on hand in the event they are needed. While ICSP inmates provided the muscle, the bags were provided by the Wyoming Department of Homeland Security, the sand was donated by Lewis & Lewis of Rock Springs, and the pallets donated by Teton Distributing, also of Rock Springs.

Grounds cleaning, stall shoveling, and other cleanup and projects for the Sweetwater Events Complex and Red Desert Rodeo.

Multiple tasks for numerous community non-profit organization and entities within the county, including the Boys and Girls Club, the Young at Heart Senior Center, United Way, the Golden Hours Senior Center, the Urban Renewal Agency, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, and Star Bus Transit.

ICSU workers also aided county deputies in investigating illegal trash dumping by hand-sorting through refuse, permitting deputies to identify those dumping the garbage and charging them criminally.

“The benefits of the program were threefold,” said Sheriff Mike Lowell. “It helped relieved boredom and tension within the Detention Center, which resulted in a safer environment for both staff and inmates, provided beneficial services to the community, and helped prepare inmates for a positive integration back into the community as law-abiding citizens.”

“The budget cuts that were imposed on the Sheriff’s Office were beyond our control,” Lowell said. “We lost 11 positions and $1.5 million in funding. Services such as the Inmate Community Service Program that were once routine for us will now longer be possible. If adequate funding were to be restored to the Sheriff’s Office, bringing ICSP back would be a top priority.”