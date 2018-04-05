Innovation Road Tour In Rock Springs April 17

A tour which brings funding and business assistance resources to entrepreneurs, inventors and innovators will be in Rock Springs on April 17.

The Wyoming Innovation Road Tour will be presented in seven Wyoming communities at local community colleges. It will be at Western Wyoming Community College from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on April 17 in room 1229E.

The event will deliver information about programs available to fund technology advancements, and also will provide an opportunity for participants to meet with successful Wyoming technology entrepreneurs.

The tour focuses on funding available through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, which are based at the University of Wyoming. UW, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Wyoming Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network and the Wyoming SBIR/STTR Initiative (WSSI) sponsor the local sessions.

Successful applicants can receive $500,000 to $1 million to bring their products to market. The WSSI is available to Wyoming residents to help them apply for part of the $2.5 billion offered by the federal government through these grants each year.

Attendees also will receive commercialization assistance from the Wyoming SBDC Network, the SBA and other UW and Wyoming Business Council partners.

Wyoming technology entrepreneurs, who have found success through these programs, will discuss their own personal stories with program participants.

Below is the schedule for the Wyoming Innovation Road Tour:

— Wednesday, April 11, 3-5 p.m., Northwest College, Room 106, Yellowstone Building.

— Thursday, April 12, 2-4 p.m., Casper College, Room 421, University Union Building.

— Friday, April 13, 10 a.m.-noon, Central Wyoming College, Room 106, Intertribal and Community Center.

— Tuesday, April 17, 1-3 p.m., Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1229E.

— Wednesday, April 18, 1-3 p.m., Laramie County Community College, Room 409, Clay Pathfinder Building.

— Thursday, April 26, 1-3 p.m., Sheridan College, Room 132, Watt Building.

— Friday, April 27, 10-11:30 a.m., Gillette College, Room 167, main building.

To register or for more information, visit the website at www.WyomingSBDC.org and click on the “Wyoming Innovation Road Tour” link on the home page, or call Kelly Haigler Cornish at (307) 766-2904 or email haigler@uwyo.edu.