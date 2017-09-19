International Crimestoppers, Inc. Donates Money Towards Wildlife Decoy For Wyoming Game and Fish Department

GREEN RIVER— Wyoming Game and Fish Department Mountain View Game Warden Allen Deru received some good news from the International Wildlife Crimestoppers, Inc. (IWC) recently in the form of a $1,400.00 check to help fight poaching.

Deru applied for the grant from IWC to pay for a new wildlife decoy to be used for wildlife law enforcement work in southwest Wyoming. “This grant is a good thing because the money will allow us to buy a new decoy and the decoy will provide game wardens another tool to help stop wildlife poaching,” Deru said.

According to their website, the IWC’s mission is this: “We Are Dedicated to Stopping ALL Poaching. We are a non-profit membership organization created by wildlife resource officers dedicated to reducing the illegal taking of the world’s fish and wildlife resources through the global exchange of information with anti-poaching organizations. We strategically partner with effective like-minded organizations that support sustainable use of our natural resources. With special emphasis on youth education, we provide public education on the difference between sustainable use and poaching, creating a force multiplier for law enforcement charged with protecting the world’s natural resources.”

In a letter to Deru, IWC wrote they granted the money to Game and Fish because, “Wildlife decoys allow opportunities to the officer, the violator, and the resource in the same place at the same time, which is the perfect situation for making an apprehension. IWC feels confident that your new decoy will give you and your officers these opportunities to apprehend violators.”

Anyone with information on any wildlife violation may call the Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips may be reported to local game wardens, online at wgfd.wyo.gov, or by calling the Green River Game and Fish Office at-1-307-875-3223. Poaching information may also be texted; text keyword WGFD a message to TIP411 (847-411).Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 if the information leads to a conviction.