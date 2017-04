Listen as Tracie Perkins with Wyo4News speaks with U.S. Senator John Barrasso on topics impacting Wyoming, the nation, and the world.

Topics include: a recent briefing on North Korea, Barrasso’s recent visit to Asia to discuss Chinese Soda Ash and the sale of Wyoming beef, the recent court order to reinstate management of Gray Wolves to the state, and other current topics from Washington D.C.