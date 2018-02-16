IRS Links Wyoming Residents To Free Tax Return Assistance

Washington, D.C. – To help individuals with tax returns, the IRS has identified many resources on its website, according to information the agency sent to U.S. Senator Mike Enzi’s, R-Wyo., office.

Resources can be found here. Qualifying taxpayers can receive free assistance, such as electronic filing and IRS-certified counseling, the agency said. In Wyoming, 27 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites have helped residents across 18 counties with their taxes. Individuals can find their nearest VITA and TCE site by entering in their zip code here.

The IRS outlined some of the different programs available. They vary based on personal circumstances.

Individuals with an income below $66,000 can benefit from free commercial tax preparation and filing software with IRS Free File.

People who make $54,000 or less, people with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers can visit VITA sites for help with income tax returns.

All taxpayers, particularly those who are 60 years of age and older, can check out the TCE program for questions about pensions and retirement-related issues.

The IRS reminded those in need of assistance to gather all required documents and information before going to a VITA or TCE site. For more information on what is required, see Publication 3676-B and the What to Bring page on the IRS’s website.