Jackson Elementary In Green River To Close

During their regularly scheduled meeting last night, the Sweetwater County School District Number Two Board of Trustees voted to move forward with plans to close Jackson Elementary School in Green River.

The approved proposal will close Jackson Elementary School for next school year. A survey will take place for consideration of boundary changes. The board voted to make a decision on boundary changed at a later date.

During the meeting, Superintendent Donna Little-Kaumo presented the board with ideas that came from the public input sessions to prevent the closure of Jackson Elementary. Ideas included such items as four-day school weeks, closing Expedition Academy, not closing any schools, and re-drawing the school boundaries.

Little-Kaumo also presented the board with the closure cost saving numbers, mothballing expenses, and costs to perform upgrades to the schools. One of the factors considered was the upgrade costs associated with Jackson Elementary. Upgrade costs would total $770,000 for the school, not including the cost to repair the roof which is in need of major repairs.

Below is some of the information presented to the School Board by Superintendent Little-Kaumo during last night’s meeting. To see the full presentation, click here.

Members of the board heard concerns from parents of students at Jackson as well as Staff expressed their concerns to the board and expressed that they wished they could stay together as a school family.

Full audio of the November 14, 2017 meeting is available here.