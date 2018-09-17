Jackson High School Rodeo Results

Several local High School Rodeo Athletes made their way to the northwest corner of the state this past weekend to Jackson and did well at the Jackson High School Rodeo. View results below:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Bareback Riding
2. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 50
Barrel Racing
5. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 16.865
17. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 17.189
19. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 17.291
21. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 17.544
22. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 17.648
Boys Cutting
No Local Competitors
Girls Cutting
3. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. 68
Breakaway Roping
5. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 3.320
18. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 14.460
Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. No Time
Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. No Time
Katie Kendrick Mountain View, WY. No Time
Bull Riding
Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 63
Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. No Score
Goat Tying
1. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 7.491
3. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 7.993
13. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 9.163
15. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 9.613
Pole Bending
6. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 21.205
9. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 21.501
10. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 21.545
15. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 22.121
28. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 27.040
Reined Cow Horse
No Local Competitors
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. 49
Donny Proffit Diamondville,WY. No Score
Team Roping
2. Coy Johnson (HD) Buffalo, WY. 7.56
2. Jade Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. 7.56
4. Shaylee Terry (HD) McKinnon, WY. 9.51
4. Tanner Williams (HL) Manila, UT. 9.51
10. Buck Schouboe (HD) Pinedale,WY. 14.98
10. Cole Redmond (HL) Boulder, WY. 14.98
Kolby Bradley (HD) Big Piney, WY. No Time
Arye Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. No Time
Charles Condos (HD) Lyman, WY. No Time
Donald Quick (HL) Craig, WY. No Time
Kade Williams (HD) Boulder, WY. No Time
Colt Ramsey (HL) Pinedale, WY. No Time
Katie Kendrick (HD) Mountain View, WY. No Time
Brenlee Logan (HL) Rock Springs, WY. No Time
Chance Stevie (HL) Cora, WY. No Time
Kolby Bradley (HD) Big Piney, WY. No Time
Steer Wrestling
No Local Competitors
Tie Down Roping
20. Colt Ramsey Pinedale, WY. 19.280
Jade Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. No Time
Arye Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. No Time
Kade Williams Boulder, WY. No Time
Kolby Bradley Big Piney, WY. No Time
Tanner Williams Manila, UT. No Time
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Bareback Riding
1. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 66
Barrel Racing
8. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 16.884
10. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 16.979
15. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 17.104
22. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 17.730
44. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 22.534
Boys Cutting
No Local Competitors
Girls Cutting
3. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. 69
Breakaway Roping
12. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 3.530
13. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 3.570
15. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 5.010
19. Katie Kendrick Mountain View, WY. 12.430
Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. No Time
Bull Riding
Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. 61
Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. No Score
Goat Tying
2. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 7.780
8. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 8.850
12. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 9.310
23. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 14.410
Pole Bending
6. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. No Time
9. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. No Time
10. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. No Time
15. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. No Time
28. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. No Time
Reined Cow Horse
No Local Competitors
Saddle Bronc Riding
Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. No Score
Donny Proffit Diamondville,WY. No Score
Team Roping
12. Shaylee Terry (HD) McKinnon, WY. 14.570
12. Tanner Williams (HL) Manila, UT. 14.570
Buck Schouboe (HD) Pinedale,WY. No Time
Cole Redmond (HL) Boulder, WY. No Time
Hailey Hardman (HD) Wilson, WY. No Time
Carsten Hughes (HL) Manila, UT. No Time
Ellie Bard (HD) Sheridan, WY. No Time
Chance Stevie (HL) Cora, WY. No Time
Kolby Bradley (HD) Big Piney, WY. No Time
Arye Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. No Time
Charles Condos (HD) Lyman, WY. No Time
Donald Quick (HL) Craig, WY. No Time
Kade Williams (HD) Boulder, WY. No Time
Colt Ramsey (HL) Pinedale, WY. No Time
Katie Kendrick (HD) Mountain View, WY. No Time
Brenlee Logan (HL) Rock Springs, WY. No Time
Steer Wrestling
No Local Competitors
Tie Down Roping
3. Arye Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. 11.760
7. Kolby Bradley Big Piney, WY. 12.350
12. Tanner Williams Manila, UT. 14.150
13. Kade Williams Boulder, WY. 14.960
24. Colt Ramsey Pinedale, WY. 19.160
Jade Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. No Time
