Jackson High School Rodeo Results

Several local High School Rodeo Athletes made their way to the northwest corner of the state this past weekend to Jackson and did well at the Jackson High School Rodeo. View results below:

Saturday, September 15, 2018

Bareback Riding

2. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 50

Barrel Racing

5. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 16.865

17. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 17.189

19. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 17.291

21. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 17.544

22. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 17.648

Advertisement

Boys Cutting

No Local Competitors

Girls Cutting

3. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. 68

Breakaway Roping

5. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 3.320

18. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 14.460

Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. No Time

Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. No Time

Katie Kendrick Mountain View, WY. No Time

Bull Riding

Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 63

Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. No Score

Goat Tying

1. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 7.491

3. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 7.993

13. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 9.163

15. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 9.613

Pole Bending

6. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 21.205

9. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 21.501

10. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 21.545

15. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 22.121

28. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 27.040

Reined Cow Horse

No Local Competitors

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. 49

Donny Proffit Diamondville,WY. No Score

Team Roping

2. Coy Johnson (HD) Buffalo, WY. 7.56

2. Jade Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. 7.56

4. Shaylee Terry (HD) McKinnon, WY. 9.51

4. Tanner Williams (HL) Manila, UT. 9.51

10. Buck Schouboe (HD) Pinedale,WY. 14.98

10. Cole Redmond (HL) Boulder, WY. 14.98

Kolby Bradley (HD) Big Piney, WY. No Time

Arye Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. No Time

Charles Condos (HD) Lyman, WY. No Time

Donald Quick (HL) Craig, WY. No Time

Kade Williams (HD) Boulder, WY. No Time

Colt Ramsey (HL) Pinedale, WY. No Time

Katie Kendrick (HD) Mountain View, WY. No Time

Brenlee Logan (HL) Rock Springs, WY. No Time

Chance Stevie (HL) Cora, WY. No Time

Kolby Bradley (HD) Big Piney, WY. No Time

Steer Wrestling

No Local Competitors

Tie Down Roping

20. Colt Ramsey Pinedale, WY. 19.280

Jade Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. No Time

Arye Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. No Time

Kade Williams Boulder, WY. No Time

Kolby Bradley Big Piney, WY. No Time

Tanner Williams Manila, UT. No Time

Advertisement

Sunday, September 16, 2018

Bareback Riding

1. Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. 66

Barrel Racing

8. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 16.884

10. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 16.979

15. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 17.104

22. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. 17.730

44. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 22.534

Boys Cutting

No Local Competitors

Girls Cutting

3. Aniya Teppo Farson, WY. 69

Breakaway Roping

12. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. 3.530

13. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 3.570

15. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 5.010

19. Katie Kendrick Mountain View, WY. 12.430

Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. No Time

Bull Riding

Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. 61

Donny Proffit Diamondville, WY. No Score

Goat Tying

2. Shaylee Terry McKinnon, WY. 7.780

8. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. 8.850

12. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. 9.310

23. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. 14.410

Pole Bending

6. Jessyka Smith Rock Springs, WY. No Time

9. Karissa Phillips Rock Springs, WY. No Time

10. Taylor Nichols Boulder, WY. No Time

15. Brenlee Logan Rock Springs, WY. No Time

28. Ryker Goodman Green River, WY. No Time

Reined Cow Horse

No Local Competitors

Saddle Bronc Riding

Wyatt Phelps Pinedale, WY. No Score

Donny Proffit Diamondville,WY. No Score

Team Roping

12. Shaylee Terry (HD) McKinnon, WY. 14.570

12. Tanner Williams (HL) Manila, UT. 14.570

Buck Schouboe (HD) Pinedale,WY. No Time

Cole Redmond (HL) Boulder, WY. No Time

Hailey Hardman (HD) Wilson, WY. No Time

Carsten Hughes (HL) Manila, UT. No Time

Ellie Bard (HD) Sheridan, WY. No Time

Chance Stevie (HL) Cora, WY. No Time

Kolby Bradley (HD) Big Piney, WY. No Time

Arye Espenscheid (HL) Big Piney, WY. No Time

Charles Condos (HD) Lyman, WY. No Time

Donald Quick (HL) Craig, WY. No Time

Kade Williams (HD) Boulder, WY. No Time

Colt Ramsey (HL) Pinedale, WY. No Time

Katie Kendrick (HD) Mountain View, WY. No Time

Brenlee Logan (HL) Rock Springs, WY. No Time

Steer Wrestling

No Local Competitors

Tie Down Roping

3. Arye Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. 11.760

7. Kolby Bradley Big Piney, WY. 12.350

12. Tanner Williams Manila, UT. 14.150

13. Kade Williams Boulder, WY. 14.960

24. Colt Ramsey Pinedale, WY. 19.160

Jade Espenscheid Big Piney, WY. No Time