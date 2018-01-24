Area Teen Selected as Sweetwater County Youth of The Year Candidate

Jacob Smith will represent the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County for this year’s Youth of the Year Event in Cheyenne. Jacob has been an active member of the Boys & Girls Club since 2012.
Jacob and three other youth from around the state will be given the opportunity to be awarded a college scholarship at the University of Wyoming. We wish Jacob the best of luck in Cheyenne on March 1st at the event.
