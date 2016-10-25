Jacob Triplett Sentenced For Second Degree Murder and Child Abuse Charges

Jacob Anthony Triplett was sentenced for Murder in the Second Degree and multiple child abuse charges after a legal process lasting over two years.

Third Judical District Judge Nena James sentenced Triplett, 28 of Rock Springs, to a total of between 128 and 166 years imprisonment for six felony counts after two days of testimony. Of the total years sentenced, 40 to 50 years will be served concurrently, and 88 to 116 years will be served consecutively.

Triplett pleaded No Contest in May to one count of Murder in the Second Degree, three counts of Aggravated Child Abuse, and two counts of Child Abuse.

Triplett was charged in the death of his four-month-old daughter, Susan Triplett, in September of 2014. Malnourishment and dehydration were contributing factors in Susan’s death, and markings on her body indicated abuse.

Susan’s twin sister was also found to be malnourished and dehydrated with signs of abuse. Both twins were small for their age.

Two other children in the home, a 4-year-old boy and boy just under two years old, were evaluated at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, and they were also found to be malnourished with signs of abuse. Both boys were very small for their ages.

Amanda Triplett, Jacob’s wife, was also charged in Susan’s death. In August of 2015, she pleaded No Contest to Murder in the Second Degree, Aggravated Child Abuse, and two counts of Child Abuse.

Amanda Triplett testified during her husband’s sentencing hearing, speaking about how the children were treated. See more about the first day of testimony here.

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 21, 2016.

The Sentence

Judge James broke down the sentence by crimes committed against each of the four children.

For the charge of felony Child Abuse committed against the four-year-old boy, Triplett was sentenced to four to five years imprisonment.

For the charge of felony Child Abuse committed against the youngest boy, Triplett was sentenced to four to five years imprisonment to be served consecutively.

For the two Aggravated Child Abuse charges committed against Susan’s twin sister, Judge James sentenced Triplett to 20 to 25 years for each count. Those sentences will be served concurrently together but consecutive to the other charges.

For the Aggravated Child Abuse committed against Susan Triplett, Jacob Triplett was sentenced to 20 to 25 years imprisonment.

For Murder in the Second Degree for the death of Susan Triplett, Jacob Triplett was sentenced to 60 to 81 years imprisonment. The sentences for crimes against Susan will be served concurrently together but consecutive to the sentences for crimes committed against the other children.

Triplett received credit for 767 days served.

Testimony: Day Two

Dr. Antoinette Laskey

The state closed it’s case today after calling one final witness, Dr. Antoinette Laskey with the Center for Safe and Healthy Families at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake.

Laskey was part of the team who evaluated Susan and the other children in the Triplett household.

She said her first impression of Susan was that the infant was going to die. She said Susan was the victim of severe neglect which led to malnutrition and dehydration and ultimately to Susan’s death in September 2014.

Laskey described Susan as being “grotesquely small.”

“This was the most malnourished child I had seen in my career and still is at this point,” she said. Laskey has been a physician since 1998, with most of those years focused on the care of children.

Laskey said she was immediately concerned for Susan’s twin, who was later transported to the Primary Children’s Hospital after a wellness check found her to be in a similar condition.

The twin was found to be equally malnourished and dehydrated. Laskey said Susan’s twin was “extraordinarily fortunate” to have a little extra reserves and more electrolytes. She said the twin could have followed the same path as Susan if she did not receive medical treatment when she did.

In addition to the malnourishment and dehydration, both twins had healing rib fractures. Laskey said the type of fractures seen could only be caused by a squeezing mechanism and would not be caused by someone stepping on the babies, dropping them, or attempting CPR. In addition, she said the fractures showed at least 10 to 14 days of healing and could not have been caused by resuscitation attempts the day Susan was taken to the hospital.

Laskey said Amanda Triplett described how she fed the babies by propping the bottle on a blanket. Laskey said to prop a bottle for premature infants without strength to hold a bottle was “absurd” and provided no assurance that the babies received any formula. The twins were born a little after 32 weeks of development.

In addition, Laskey said the babies were switched to a formula with lower calories than the type recommended for premature babies, which was then diluted with extra water.

“Infants are one hundred percent dependent on their caregiver,” said Laskey. “If you don’t feed them, they die.”

Laskey’s team also evaluated the two older boys living in the Triplett home.

She said both boys had bruising on their heads consistent with abuse. The oldest boy, who was four years old at the time, provided doctors with three different explanations for the bruising. Laskey said the boy initially said the bruises were caused by his dad beating him on the head, then saying his dad tapped him on the head, and later sad it was caused by an accident.

Both boys were determined to be malnourished in addition to showing signs to physical abuse.

Laskey said the oldest boy was about 48 months old at the time, but he was the size of an average 30 month old. It was found that the boy had previously eaten drywall, which Laskey said was consistent with a starvation case.

The youngest boy, who was about 19 months old at the time of the evaluation, was found to be the size of an average six to eight month old. Previous measurements showed the youngest boy had not shown any growth for about one year before the medical evaluation.

Laskey said the surviving children would likely would be impacted for the rest of their lives. While bodies can bounce back from dehydration, Laskey said the children missed essential times of their lives where connections could be made.

“Without that love and support they can’t grow and develop normally, and that can’t be undone after a certain point,” Laskey said.

She said the children would be able to overcome the obstacles, but said they may have difficulty learning or have behavioral problems as thy grow.

Defense Attorney Kent Brown asked Laskey if withholding food and water from the babies for even a weekend could cause such serious health problems.

Laskey said one weekend of such starvation would have huge impacts on a baby.

When questioned further by Judge James, Laskey said she did not believe the twins would have exhibited with no fat stores and in such severe malnutrition over one weekend.

“It’s not plausible that they got this way over a weekend,” said Laskey.

Closing Statements

Prosecution: Daniel Erramouspe

County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe told Judge Nena James that one Facebook video from Jacob Triplett’s public profile stood out to him. In the video, the oldest victim in the case was being taunted with food. The boy screamed “Why? Why?” repeatedly.

Erramouspe said he finds himself asking the same question. Why?

Erramouspe said the fridge was full of food, the cabinets were stocked, and a cat which was clearly well fed. He said there was evidence of alcohol and cigarettes, yet the children went unfed.

“It kind of boils down to one thing in my mind, and that’s indifference,” said Erramouspe.

He said the 911 call the night Susan was taken to the hospital was a demonstration of how little Triplett cared. During the call, which was played during the first day of sentencing, Triplett sounded calm. He was unable to provide dispatchers with Susan’s age and did not know which of the twins had a heart condition.

Erramouspe said Triplett didn’t sound at all urgent during the 911 call.

“He had the urgency of a man who ate a seven-course meal ordering a pizza,” Erramouspe said of Triplett during the emergency call.

Erramouspe said Triplett simply did not care to take care of his children, feed them, or watch them grow.

“They were there for him. He wasn’t there for them,” said Erramouspe.

When it came to sentencing, Erramouspe asked Judge James to sentence Triplett to 81 to 100 years for the charge of Murder in the Second Degree. He said he requested 81 years because that is the average life expectancy for a female in the U.S., and those years were taken from Susan.

“That would have been 81 years of memories. That would have been 81 years with her twin sister,” Erramouspe told the Judge.

For count two, Aggravated Child Abuse, Erramouspe requested 20 to 25 years to be served concurrently.

Count three, Felony Child Abuse, he requested four to five years to be served concurrently.

In count four, Felony Child Abuse, four to five consecutive years were requested.

For counts five and six, Aggravated Child Abuse, Erramouspe asked for 20 to 25 years to be served concurrently together but consecutive to the other sentences.

Defense: Jack Vreeland

Defense Attorney Jack Vreeland told Judge James that Triplett was guilty of the charges and would accept his sentence. He said he did not believe it appropriate for Triplett to serve the rest of his life in prison, nor did he agree with the recommendation for consecutive sentences.

Vreeland told Judge James that Wyoming’s Department of Corrections does an excellent job of rehabilitating people and providing them with skills to re-enter society. He asked that Judge James provide flexibility in her sentence for Triplett to be able to be released.

“There needs to be that opportunity to live a responsible life,” said Vreeland.

He noted there was video of Triplett holding and feeding his daughters on Father’s Day.

He said the crime was one of inaction rather than one of violence.

Vreeland told Judge James that the crime was not a matter of if the Tripletts had money for food. He said it was a matter of lacking the proper skill set to care for the four children.

Rebuttal: Daniel Erramouspe

County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe said keeping children alive is not a skill set, it is something that should be innate.

“You have a child, you feed a child, you raise a child,” said Erramouspe.

He said even animals have the knowledge of how to keep their offspring alive.

While parenting is something that is often learned over time, Erramouspe said simply keeping children alive is something that does not have to be learned.

Erramouspe told Judge James it was only through Susan’s death that help was finally provided to the other three children.

Jacob Triplett’s Comments

Jacob Triplett spoke before the sentence was handed down.

Triplett said he has a difficult time showing emotions, but that he wanted to try to express how he has felt through the process.

He said he got into the frame of mind that his responsibility was to work and pay the bills. He stated that if it did not involve paying bills or working, it was not his concern.

He said he realizes now that he was wrong.

“It’s too late now. There’s nothing I can do to change it,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the couple who adopted the three surviving children.

“It means more to me than they’ll ever know or I’ll ever show,” he said of the adopting family.

He said while he knows his children never should, he hopes they will forgive him in the future.

Triplett told Judge James that nothing could ever be more of a punishment that the pain he feels every day after his daughter’s death and losing his children.

Remarks from Judge Nena James

Judge James said the case was a “no-brainer” that probation would not be appropriate.

“In this case we have four totally innocent victims,” she said.

She expressed appreciation that Jacob Triplett was able to show emotion during his statements, noting she had not seen any remorse from him during the several times she saw him throughout the legal process.

James said the crime seemed “senseless” and said she also found herself asking why such a thing happened.

“In over fifteen years on the District Court Bench, I don’t believe I’ve ever sat through such compelling and emotional testimony,” said James.

James said said believes it was the tragic end that saved lives.

“Susan’s death, I believe, saved the other children,” said James.

Judge James determined that she would sentence Triplett based off crimes against each of the children, and the crimes against each child would be served consecutively so Triplett would serve time for each of the victims in the case.