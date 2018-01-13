Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.
M.L.King Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Friday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Be the first to comment on "January 13th Sweetwater County Weather"