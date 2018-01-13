January 13th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

M.L.King Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.