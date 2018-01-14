January 14th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

M.L.King Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 36. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Friday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.