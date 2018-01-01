Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
New Year’s Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Be the first to comment on "January 1st Sweetwater County Weather"