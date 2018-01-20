January 20th Sweetwater County Weather

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY... Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches, are expected. Effecting Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.
Today – Snow. High near 31. North wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Saturday Night – Snow, mainly before 2 am. Low around 17. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 27. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
