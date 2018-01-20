January 20th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Snow. High near 31. North wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Saturday Night – Snow, mainly before 2 am. Low around 17. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 27. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon.