January 27th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
