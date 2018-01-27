January 27th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.