January 28th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a southwest wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.