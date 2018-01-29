January 29th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 11 to 13 mph.
Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 41.
