January 2nd Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County,seven day forecast, from the US National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
