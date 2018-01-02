January 2nd Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 10. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.