January 30th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – Patchy blowing snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.