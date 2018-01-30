January 30th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow after 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday – Patchy blowing snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Wednesday Night – Patchy blowing snow before 11 pm, then patchy blowing snow after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday – Patchy blowing snow before 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow before 2 pm, then a slight chance of rain between 2 pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.