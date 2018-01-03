January 3rd Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
