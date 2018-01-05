January 5th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County weather, seven day forecast, from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday – A slight chance of snow before 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 pm and 3 pm, then a slight chance of rain after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Wednesday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Wednesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.
