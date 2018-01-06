January 6th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow between 11 am and noon, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 42. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow before 8 pm, then a chance of snow between 8 pm and 2 am. Cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy toward daybreak, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west southwest.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain before 11 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.