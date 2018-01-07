January 7th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Patchy freezing fog before 9 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.