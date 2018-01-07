Here is your Sweetwater County seven day forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Patchy freezing fog before 9 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.
Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.
Be the first to comment on "January 7th Sweetwater County Weather"