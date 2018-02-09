January’s Kari’s Access Awards Fundraiser Raises Money For District #1 Students

The Fifth Annual Kari’s Access Award Winter Fund Raiser was once again a success. This year’s event, held January 20th, raised over $32,000 to help benefit local Sweetwater County School District #1 students. Funds raised through Kari’s Access Awards are used for non-traditional scholarships throughout the year.

This years event featured live music by the jazz band Affirmation & Jason Dreher, a silent auction, raffles along with wine & beer tasting.

In a press release to Wyo4News, Kari’s Access Founder Larry Fusselman said, “I would like to thank all of you who reached out, attended, and or donated in person, for your continued support. This night was once again a huge success for local students!”

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives Sweetwater County School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. Students apply directly or are recommended through friends, teachers and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics.

Kari’s Access Awards receives all funding from private donations and their annual fundraiser.