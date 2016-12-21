Jason Buell Taking Over Tigers Boys Basketball Head Coaching Duties

Wyo4News has learned that Jason Buell will be taking over the head coaching duties of the Rock Springs Tigers varsity boys basketball team on an interim basis. Buell has been coaching the Tiger boys sophomore team.

Robert Harmon has been the head coach of the varsity Tiger boys since the 2015/16 season and guided the Tigers to a 3-4 record after last weekend’s Flaming Gorge Basketball Tournament.

At this time, no reason has been given for the coaching change.

Rock Springs High School Principal Darrin Peppard and Activities Director/Assistant Principal Thomas Jassman were contacted concerning this matter. Both stated that they could not comment on this topic at this time and referred Wyo4News to the District’s HR Department. Wyo4News made contact with Sweetwater School District #1 HR Department Friday morning and received no comment—citing personnel issues.

The Rock Spring Tigers basketball team will not play again until after the holiday break when they will compete in the Cheyenne Invitational Basketball Tournament.

Wyo4News will have more on this story as details are provided.