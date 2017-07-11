Jason Crompton Memorial Run Set For July 22nd

A 5K in memory of a Rock Spring man who died in a work site accident last year will benefit Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Jason Crompton Memorial 5K will take place the evening of Saturday, July 22nd. The race kicks off at 5 p.m. at Bunning Park with same-day registration open at 4 p.m.

Registration is priced at $20 in advance or $25 for those registering after July 14th. Advance registration forms are available at the Questar Office, 1005 D Street in Rock Springs, or at the Bike and Trike, 612 Broadway Stree. You can also call Steve Leisch at (307)352-7196 or email RideforJason@gmail.com to get a registration form or with additional questions.

Following the race, a BBQ and live music will take place at 6 p.m. at Bunning Park. The BBQ is priced at $5 per plate.

A raffle for a Camp Chef SmokePro Grill, valued at about $900, will also be held. Raffle tickets are priced at $5 each or $20 for five and are available at the Questar Office or Bike and Trike. Raffle tickets will also be sold at the BBQ. The winner of the grill does not need to be present to win, although other prizes may require the winner’s presence.

The event is organized by Jason Crompton Memorial LLC. Dominion Energy, formerly Questar, is a sponsor.

Crompton was an employee of Questar when he died in a work-related accident on August 22, 2016.

Crompton was an accomplished athlete who enjoyed participating in triathlons, runs, and swims.

In Crompton’s memory, run participants are invited to dress up in fun outfits, although it is not required.