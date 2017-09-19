Jeanette Ragsdale (December 21, 1923 – September 17, 2017)

Jeanette Ragsdale, 93, of Green River, Wyoming died on Sunday, September 17, 2017. Mrs. Ragsdale was a resident of Green River for over 60 years She was a former resident of Anna, Illinois.

She was born on December 21, 1923 in Cobden, Illinois the daughter of Bliss Bullington and Edna Simmerman Bullington.

Mrs. Ragsdale attended school in Anna, Illinois.

She married William Calvin Ragsdale in Jackson, Missouri on August 3, 1940. He later preceded her in death on March 26, 1998.

Mrs. Ragsdale was a member of the First Baptist Church. She was a dedicated member of the Order of Eastern Star Mystic Chapter #8.

Her interests included spending time with her family, camping at Boulder Lake, traveling to Arizona, cooking dinners for the Masonic Lodge, crafts and attending craft fairs as well as cooking and serving her roast beef sandwiches for the YWCA Craft Fair for the Job’s Daughters.

Survivors include two sons: Bliss E. Ragsdale of Big Horn, Wyoming, Charles L. Ragsdale and wife Ann of Westminister, Colorado, one daughter; Karen Stapleton and husband Oscar of Green River, Wyoming, one daughter-in-law Donna Ragsdale of Green River, Wyoming, ten grandchildren; Joanne, Francis, William, Bliss B., Heath. Bryan, Scott, Artha, Sandy and Todd, 25 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren..

She was preceded in death by parents, husband one son Calvin, one daughter-in-law Renee Ragsdale and a granddaughter Bridget Groff.

The family of Janette Ragsdale respectfully requests donations be made in her memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or Shriners Crippled Children’s Hospital, Fairfax Avenue. and Virginia Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103.

Services are pending

