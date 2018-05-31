Jenny Lake Renewal Project Continues

MOOSE, WY-The Jenny Lake Renewal Project will enter it’s fifth and final major construction season this summer at Grand Teton National Park. The $19 million project to enhance the visitor experience at the park’s most-visited destination will impact visitors in the South Jenny Lake developed area and the west shore of Jenny Lake. Summer visitors to Jenny Lake should plan ahead, arrive early or visit late, and be vigilant in this active construction zone.

As the project enters its final phases, visitors will continue to enjoy the results of the project. Newly reconstructed trails that reflect the historic Civilian Conservation Corps character, a new paved path leading from the visitor center to the lakeshore, spectacular new viewpoints, new benches, and interpretive exhibits will greet visitors to the area.

Advertisement

All South Jenny Lake visitor services, including the shuttle boat and scenic cruises, will be open during the 2018 summer season. Portable toilets will be available as the area’s restrooms are renovated, and the visitor center will continue to operate in a temporary facility. The detailed information regarding South Jenny Lake visitor services and operating hours can be found at go.nps.gov/jennylake.

Parking at the South Jenny Lake area will continue to be extremely limited, especially for buses, recreational vehicles, and trailers. To avoid parking challenges, visitors are encouraged to arrive early, before 9:00 a.m., or arrive later in the day, after 4:00 p.m., when it is generally less crowded.

Visitors to the west shore of Jenny Lake will be able to enjoy rehabilitated trails and a new Hidden Falls viewing area. Those who desire may continue their hike 0.3 miles further uphill to a scenic viewpoint called Lower Inspiration Point. The traditional Inspiration Point is undergoing rehabilitation and is closed for the summer. Those wishing to access the Cascade Canyon trail may do so via the horse trail bypass. The lower hiking trail along the southwestern shore of Jenny Lake will be closed this summer.

The Jenny Lake Renewal Project is a public-private partnership between the National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation. The foundation has contributed $14 million to this project and the National Park Service has contributed $5 million.