Jeremy Main Named New Head Coach at Rock Springs High School

According to the Rock Springs High School Facebook page, Rock Springs High School has name Jeremy Main as the new head coach for the Rock Springs Tigers Boys Basketball team.

The following information was released on the page.

Coach Jeremy Main, from Tooele, UT, has been teaching and coaching at Oswego East High School in Oswego, Illinois for the past 8 years. In that time he has served as a Boys sophomore assistant, Girls head sophomore, and Girls varsity assistant coach. Jeremy has also coached varsity football for 10 years. Coach Main played Collegiate Basketball at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois before transferring to finish his degree at Northern Illinois University. Jeremy and his wife Jennifer have 4 children and will be moving to the Rock Spring area in mid-June. Advertisement Coach Jeremy Main states: “I am beyond excited for this opportunity to coach at Rock Springs High School and to continue to help build the culture and tradition there. I understand that the success a basketball program achieves is not only measured by the quality of the product on the court but also in the quality of the young men it produces. I believe that a program which emphasizes characteristics like hard work, discipline, teamwork, and integrity will not only succeed in developing outstanding young men but will ultimately win basketball games as well.” RSHS will be hosting a meet and greet/press conference in June for all of those interested in meeting him. More information will be coming soon.