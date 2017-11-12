Jim Bridger: A True Rocky Mountain Explorer

Born James Felix Bridger in 1804 in Richmond Virgina, Jim Bridger is among the most famous Mountain Men, Trappers, Scouts and Guides to ever walk the Rocky Mountains.

At the young age of 13 he became orphaned when both his parents died after moving to the St.Louis area. Having no formal education and unable to read or write, Jim became an apprentice to a blacksmith in the area. Shortly after his 18 birthday Jim responded to a want ad in the St. Louis Republican to join General William Ashley for an Upper Missouri Expedition. The Expedition included fur trapping on portions of the Missouri River.

Jim was one of the first white men to see the geysers and other natural wonders in the Yellowstone National Park area and in late 1824 he gained fame as one of the first European Americans to see the Great Salt Lake. Upon discovery, Bridger believed the lake was an arm of the Pacific Ocean.

In 1830 with the help of other trappers, purchased the Smith’s Fur Company and Established the well known Rocky Mountain Fur Company. Their main competitors were the Hudson’s Bay and John Jacob Astor Fur Companies.

In 1843 with the help of fellow trapper Louis Vasquez built a trading post in southwest Wyoming that would later be named Fort Bridger.

Over the years Jim had three Native American wives with which he had a total of five children most of which were sent east to receive a proper education.

In 1864 Jim mapped the Bridger Trail, an alternate route from Wyoming the gold fields of Montana that bypassed the Bozeman Trail. He later served as a guide and Army Scout for the first Powder River Expedition against the Sioux and Cheyenne Indian tribes that were blocking the Bozeman Trail. In 1865 Jim was discharged at Fort Laramie.

In 1868 Jim returned east to Westport Missouri after many years of dealing with arthritis, rheumatism and many other health issues

Jim died in 1881 on his farm just outside Kansas City, Missouri at the age of 77.