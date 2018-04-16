JIO and PAPO Boards of Directors Meeting in May

PINEDALE, Wyo. – The Jonah Interagency Office (JIO) and Pinedale Anticline Project Office (PAPO) Boards of Directors will meet in Pinedale at the BLM Pinedale Field Office, 1625 West Pine Street on May 3, 2018. Both meetings are open to the public.

The PAPO Board meeting will take place from 8:30-10 a.m. The JIO Board will meet immediately after the PAPO meeting and is expected to conclude by 11:30 a.m.

Each board will review proposed budgets for 2018 and receive updates on JIO/PAPO website maintenance and progress on active projects. The PAPO Board will make decisions on funding each of five new 2018 mitigation project proposals that were submitted in February. The JIO Board will consider JIO Team proposals for new projects.

Agendas for the JIO and PAPO Board meetings can be found at www.wy.blm.gov/jio-papo/

Additional information on the JIO/PAPO is available at www.wy.blm.gov/jio-papo/ whatsgoingon.htm .

For more information, please contact Kellie Roadifer at 307-367-5309 or kroadife@blm.gov.